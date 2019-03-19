SIDNEY, Maine — Flames tore through a house near Messalonskee Lake on Tuesday, leaving a section of the home completely destroyed.

Several units responded to the home fire along Poppy Lane in Sidney sometime before 10:30 a.m. A person with ties to the area said departments from Sidney, Belgrade, Oakland and Augusta were called to help.

The fire appeared to be under control shortly before 11:30 a.m.

A family member on scene told NEWS CENTER Maine that no one was home when the fire started.

Images of the home taken while the fire was active show a north section of the house completely engulfed in flames. Based on subsequent photos of the property that part is now flattened, and the south section appears heavily damaged.

As of noon, officials had yet to confirm details about the fire.