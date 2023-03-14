Fire destroys Prospect home on Tuesday

A family member told NEWS CENTER Maine it was the home of 70-year-old Terry Leach.

PROSPECT, Maine —

A man lost his home to a fire on Tuesday in Prospect.

Officials said the fire happened during the morning on Route 1.

Stockton Springs firefighters, mutual aid partners with the Prospect Fire Department, were first to arrive on scene.

Upon arrival, the fire was "fully involved" and could be seen coming out of the front window of the house, according to Prospect Fire Chief David Terry.

"There is significant smoke and water damage and fire damage to the interior of the home. It is uninhabitable," Terry said.

A family member told NEWS CENTER Maine it was the home of 70-year-old Terry Leach, a paraplegic.

He was helped out of his home by a passerby who waited until an ambulance arrived.

In the interim, the Red Cross was contacted to provide Leach with assistance.