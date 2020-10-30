Fire destroys home in Winn

At least six area fire departments responded to assist. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to Penobscot Valley Hospital.

WINN, Maine — Fire destroyed a home on Route 2 in Winn Thursday.

"Our condolences are with the family who lost everything in the fire," Mattawamkeag Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The department thanked Lincoln Fire and EMS, Medway Fire, Lee Fire, Howland Fire, Burlington Fire, Sherman Fire and Greenbush Fire Departments, the Maine Forest Service, Penobscot Regional Communications, Maine Fire Marshals Office, Versant Power, and Penobscot Valley Hospital for the assisting with the fire.

According to the department, there were two big hurdles they needed to overcome: water and manpower. With the help of the surrounding agencies, they were able to overcome those hurdles.

MFS water tender 6211 assisting Mattawamkeag Fire at a structure fire in Winn on Thursday. #MEfire



MFS water tender 6211 assisting Mattawamkeag Fire at a structure fire in Winn on Thursday.