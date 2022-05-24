Fire destroys Boothbay Harbor's Beach Cove Waterfront Inn

The inn was scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — The Beach Cove Waterfront Inn in Boothbay Harbor has been reduced to ashes after a fire Monday night, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

The owners were at the inn at the time of the fire, but nobody was injured, according to Boothbay Harbor Fire Chief Nick Upham.

The first calls came in around 9 p.m., prompting a response from eight area fire departments. Upham said the entire second floor was on fire when firefighters arrived.

A propane valve leak caused an explosion, according to Upham, but he said he could not definitively say that was the cause of the fire.

The heat of the fire damaged the exteriors of several surrounding properties, Upham said.

"I have never seen anything like it in my life," Lisa Conn, a neighbor, told NEWS CENTER Maine. "It literally scared the daylights out of me."

"I thought I heard fireworks and I looked out my family room window and I noticed the whole sky was full of orange flames," she added.

The inn was scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend. Updham said the inn had been there for decades and is usually full in the summer.

"I know yesterday the kids were out playing over there, and I thought, 'Summer is coming,'" Conn said. "So, to see this has really been sad."

Below are weather radar images that show the smoke plume from the motel fire.