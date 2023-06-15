Homeowner injured in fire that destroyed barn in Wells

Fire crews were reportedly able to save the attached home and ell from the flames.

WELLS, Maine — Fire crews were able to save a home in Wells that was attached to a barn destroyed in a fire Thursday.

Fire crews responded to a residence located on Loop Road at approximately 1 p.m. for a reported barn fire, the Wells Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Crews reportedly observed from Route 1 a large column of smoke and a second alarm was struck upon arrival.

Fire officials said crews focused on containing the fire to the barn, saving the attached home and ell.

The homeowner was reportedly injured while fighting the flames and was treated by EMS crews.

The barn and its contents "were a total loss," according to the post.

No information has been released regarding the cause of the fire.

The Wells Fire Department was reportedly assisted by the Wells EMS, Wells Police, Ogunquit Fire Department, Kennebunk Fire Department, Sanford Fire Department, South Berwick Fire Department, Biddeford Fire Department, and Arundel Fire Department.

