Fire departments face worker shortage

A number of fire departments across the state are experimenting with new recruiting methods as they are in need of more firefighters.

MAINE, USA — It seems almost every industry in Maine is in need of more workers, including local fire departments. For example, the Orono Police Department is currently looking to fill two positions, and the Old Town Police Department has six positions open.

Orono Fire Department Chief Geoff Low said the application process includes a written exam, physical assessment, and psychological evaluation. The only requirement to apply is having an EMT license, and the department provides all other training. Chief Low said it's a two-month training process.

"There's been a decline, I think, for the last twenty years or so with recruitment and retention of firefighter services in Maine. I think it's a 'changing of the times' and something we have to deal with," Chief Low said.

Chief Low said the department is trying to get the word out about job openings primarily through social media. He said he hopes to hold open houses once COVID-19 cases go down.

Deputy Chief Chris Baker of the Old Town Fire Department said his team couldn't wait to hold hiring events. When no job fairs were happening in the area, they decided to create one of their own, getting the word out through social media.

They first held a 'meet and greet' hiring event in May. Deputy Chief Baker said that event was very successful. The department hired four people after the event, two of which were hired on the spot that day.

Ben Bartolini is one of those success stories from the hiring event. He got the job on the spot in May. Bartolini said after working as a firefighter in Massachusetts for almost 5 years, it was the people at the Old Town Fire Department that made him want to work there.

"What we've found is there's a number of qualified and good character individuals that if we just simply are able to get them in the door and have a conversation with them, we can see value that they may not even see in themselves," Chief Deputy Baker said.

Bartolini added that if you're always up for a challenge, then firefighting may be the right career path for you.