PORTLAND, Maine — Crews are on the scene of what was a massive fire at Eldredge Lumber on Presumpscot Street in Portland.

Flames first broke out around midnight.

The fire caused significant damage to a rear section of the lumber yard.

While the fire has been knocked down, several departments continue to work to ensure it does not spread to other parts of the business.

Roads in the area were closed for hours. Most have since been reopened.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.

NEWS CENTER Maine STORIES

RELATED: NEWS CENTER Maine's Honor Flight Maine 2019 Telethon

RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast