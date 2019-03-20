NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — Flames damaged a North Yarmouth home Wednesday morning.

The fire at 870 Sligo Rd. was under control by about 10:30 a.m.

An official said firefighters arrived on scene and flames we’re shooting out the house's second-story windows. The fire was quickly put out.

They said an all-hands was struck because there were no hydrants and water had to be shuttled to the scene.

Tankers from five neighboring towns responded.

Crews were still on scene in the late morning putting out hotspots.

Sligo Road was expected to be blocked for a few hours.