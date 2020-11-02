TURNER, Maine — According to MSAD 52 superintendent Kimberly Brandt, students have returned to Tripp Middle School after being evacuated Tuesday morning.

Brandt says the school followed procedure and evacuated the students to nearby Leavitt High School after a report of an "usual smell" a little before 8 a.m.

The superintendent states that the fire department responded quickly and worked with the facilities director to determine the source of the smell and came to the conclusion that a low-pressure weather system caused exhaust from cars and buses from outside funneled its way into the HVAC system of the school.

By 9:15 am response crews gave the all-clear and students were brought back to the school.

