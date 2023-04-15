Eliot brush fire blazes through acres of land

The fire ignited in the area of Slate Hill Way shortly after 1 p.m., according to Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELIOT, Maine — Fire crews from multiple towns responded to tackle a brush fire in Eliot on Saturday.

Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll told NEWS CENTER Maine the fire ignited in the area of Slate Hill Way shortly after 1 p.m.

The fire blazed over 6.8 acres of land and a large pile of tires burned in the fire, Muzeroll said. He added the fire took place on the side of a steep ridge, covering up and down the side of the ridge.

A "high" fire danger status for the area contributed to the ignition of the brush fire, and dry conditions led to the fire spreading, the fire chief said Saturday.

According to the Eliot Fire Department, the spread of the fire was accidental.

Muzeroll said no injuries were reported.

Fire crews from South Berwick and Greenland, New Hampshire responded to assist at the scene.

No additional information has been released.

It’s been a busy week with South Berwick crews responding to multiple mutual aid fires in the area. Just today we... Posted by South Berwick, Maine Fire Department on Saturday, April 15, 2023