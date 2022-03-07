Firefighters from 6 fire departments fight 25-acre forest fire in Naples

NAPLES, Maine — Fire crews are battling a 25-plus acre woods fire in Naples Sunday afternoon, according to a Naples Fire & Rescue Facebook post.
The fire, located on Jugtown Road, is not causing any threats to area homes or the public, according to a dispatcher with the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. There are no roads closed.
The Naples Fire Department said it is getting help from six other fire departments, per the post. The department asks the public to use caution while driving or walking around the area as crews work to get water to battle the blaze.