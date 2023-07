Up to five ladder trucks are visible at the scene of a structure fire at the Safe Harbor Self-Storage in Lincoln.

LINCOLN, Maine — Crews are at the scene of a structure fire at the Safe Harbor Self-Storage in Lincoln.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew at the fire.

Firefighters from Howland and Lincoln responded, and up to five ladder trucks are visible at the scene at 39 River Rd.

As of 3 p.m., River Road is still open, and traffic is being directed by first responders.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.