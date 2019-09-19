FARMINGTON, Maine — One fire helmet means the world to Caden Sterry

The 17-year-old says Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell gave it to him when he was 5 years old, making it something he has always treasured.

"I used to pretend to be a firefighter and wear it," Sterry says.

Sterry’s mom Erin says he was obsessed with firefighters as a child, and that looked up to them as his neighborhood heroes.

The warm gesture came at an important time in the teen’s life. Sterry has autism, and his mom says it brought her to tears knowing he felt included.

"… [to] have him accepted like that, to me, they thought it was as neat as we did," Erin Frost says.

Sterry and his family have never forgotten about that moment, and are holding onto the memories and helmet a little tighter this week.

An explosion Monday at LEAP, Inc., left Chief Bell in critical condition.

His brother, Capt. Michael Bell was killed. Seven others were injured.

"it’s awful what happened," Frost says. "I was dropping off my kids at school and had to pull over because I was terrified."

Sterry has worn the helmet for many Halloweens, and although he doesn’t wear it anymore, it will always be a reminder of acceptance — and what firefighters do to protect their communities.

"If anything ever happened, like a fire, they would be there," Sterry says.

