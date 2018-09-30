AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A fire destroyed the historic Charles A. Jordan House on Academy Street in Auburn Sunday morning.

According to reports from the Sun Journal, The house that is located on the corner of Academy and Myrtle Street was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

The Sun Journal said that the fire took place early Sunday morning, which consumed the top floor and attic of the building as firefighters from Auburn and Lewiston battled the blaze.

