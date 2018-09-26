NEW GLOUCESTER (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The sight of a smoking roof caught the attention of a passerby at a house fire in New Gloucester.

That discovery was called in to 911 around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26 and soon brought out firefighters to 526 Bald Hill Rd.

Fire Chief Jim Ladewig said his crew determined the fire started in the kitchen and spread into the attic. But they put it out within a few minutes.

The home was unoccupied. Ladewig said the two owners live in a nearby trailer and use the house mostly for storage. They were gone to work when the fire broke out.

Ladewig said high humidity had firefighters taking breaks in turns to ward off heat exhaustion. Their precautions avoided the need for anyone to make a visit to the hospital.

After the initial work to bring the fire under control, Ladewig said he planned to return to the house to further investigate how it started. Based on his earlier observations, he said nothing about the fire appeared suspicious.

