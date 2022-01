Officials said the call came in shortly before 12:30 p.m.

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — Officials are at the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Bowdoinham.

The building is located at 15 Main St.

Crews from Bowdoinham, Bowdoin, Topsham, Brunswick, Dresden, Gardiner, and Lisbon responded, according to Topsham fire officials.

As of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, crews were still at the scene.

This story will be updated.