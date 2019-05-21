OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — At least one home caught fire Tuesday at Wagon Wheel RV Resort and Campground in Old Orchard Beach.

A dispatcher confirmed crews had responded to the fire. Smoke could be seen from nearby roadways, and images showed flames coming from a home.

Wagon Wheel park is located in OOB's Pine Park neighborhood near the end of the I-195 connector and Route 5.

MAY 2014: 5-alarm fire destroys 10 trailers in Old Orchard Beach

A fire in May 2014 destroyed 10 homes in the same area. At the time, Old Orchard Beach's fire chief said that a train sparked that fire, though he wasn't sure if it was a passenger train or a freight train.

A spokesperson for the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority said the Amtrak Downeaster did not cause the fire. The Downeaster train that was on the track at the time was inspected in Boston and showed no damage or other signs of being involved.