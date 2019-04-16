NEWCASTLE, Maine — Monday’s disastrous fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has saddened people around the world, including a man from Maine who used to give tours in Paris.

"Notre Dame sits at the heart of Paris," said Chris Manning, describing both a physical location and the cathedral’s place in the minds and hearts of Parisians. He says the 850-year-old cathedral is the most-visited historic building in Europe.

Manning grew up in Bristol and was a teacher and a tour guide for several years in Paris. He is now a filmmaker, working in London and the U.S. He says watching video of the fire was emotional for him and many others who love Paris.

"What’s interesting about Notre Dame is its ability to transcend religious, national and political identity, in a way, because everyone has a story about Notre Dame. It sort of represents what it means to be in Paris in that sense, whether you're visiting Paris or you’re Parisian and your great-great-great-great grandfather was Parisian. It (Notre Dame) is what it means to be there."

Manning says he gave guided historical tours of Paris for Americans, who have nothing in their own country that compares in age or cultural significance to Notre Dame. He says the cathedral was one of the top locations for all visitors to see.

"Maybe they wanted to light a candle there for someone," he said, "or maybe simply felt it symbolized what it is to be there. For many people, it might be a lifelong dream to go to Paris and seeing it might mean the fulfillment of that dream."

Manning said that for him, Notre Dame was part of daily life, walking or cycling past the church most days, even eating lunch on the lawn. He says he is sad at the destruction but encouraged to see the French government, which owns the cathedral, is already pledging to rebuild.

"When you have something that old that’s part of the life of you and many previous generations, it connects you to something that’s much older and bigger than yourself and makes you feel part of something much bigger than yourself," Manning said.

