Fire at Maine Correctional Center sends 4 people to hospital due to smoke inhalation

No staff or residents were injured, other than the four people who were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

WINDHAM, Maine — A fire at the Maine Correctional Center hospitalized four people due to concerns related to smoke inhalation Friday.

The fire began in, and was contained to, one area of a housing pod on the male side of the facility.

According to Anna Black, the Director of Government Affairs for the Maine Department of Corrections, it was quickly extinguished.

No staff or residents were injured, other than the four who were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The unit was temporarily evacuated.

An investigation is ongoing, which is standard protocol.