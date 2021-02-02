Fire at Jefferson Town Hall in New Hampshire

No one was in the building or was injured in the fire.

JEFFERSON, N.H. — There's a "significant" fire at Jefferson Town Hall, NH Department of Safety confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.

There are several mutual aid companies on the scene and NH Fire Marshal's office has been requested.

Selectperson Kevin Meehan says the building is likely a total loss and no one was inside. The town hall is holding its meeting over the phone tonight due to COVID-19, and a secretary who normally would've been in the building stayed home due to bad weather.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

MORE from witnesses to the Jefferson #NewHampshire Town Hall fire (Jimmy Aikmann) says the fire department is right next door, and may have sustained some damage, too. @newscentermaine #NEWSCENTERmaine https://t.co/emzAdadJXp pic.twitter.com/Fdzg5nQbGN — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) February 2, 2021

JUST IN: Brandy Beaulieu sent us this video of the Jefferson, NH Town Hall fire. A selectperson tells us it's a total loss. He said no one was inside when it broke out. They heard about it around 7 p.m. @nh_deptsafety says Fire Marshal requested @newscentermaine #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/3Zi8gyoB8p — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) February 2, 2021

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.