Fire at Jefferson Town Hall in New Hampshire

JEFFERSON, N.H. — There's a "significant" fire at Jefferson Town Hall, NH Department of Safety confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.
There are several mutual aid companies on the scene and NH Fire Marshal's office has been requested.
Selectperson Kevin Meehan says the building is likely a total loss and no one was inside. The town hall is holding its meeting over the phone tonight due to COVID-19, and a secretary who normally would've been in the building stayed home due to bad weather.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.