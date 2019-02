FRYEBURG, Maine — A fire broke out at Long River Chinese food restaurant in Fryeburg Sunday afternoon, according to the town's fire department.

The fire began around 4 p.m. at the restaurant, which is located in a commercial building on 117 Bridgton Road.

At 5:30 p.m., units were still on scene, but the Fryeburg Fire Department said the fire was under control.

The department will be able to release more information once the units have returned from the scene.