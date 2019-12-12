MAINE, USA — The number of deer, turkeys and bears killed by hunters this fall were all down from last year in Maine, while moose hunters were more successful.

Maine Wildlife Division Director Nate Webb said fewer permits, extreme weather and abundant natural food were among the reasons for the reductions.

The preliminary numbers were available three to six months earlier than they have been in the past because of a new electronic tagging system implemented last year.

