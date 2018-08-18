PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured puppy is Zoey from Lucky Pup Rescue. Zoey is up for adoption or is looking for a new foster family while her current foster mother undergoes surgery. Zoey is 6-months old and has a tremendous sense of smell. She was born visually and hearing impaired so she may need an owner who can care for her a little more than your typical pup. She gets along great with dogs, but tends to chase cats.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

