(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured Treble, the puppy, up for adoption at the Animal Rescue of Kennebec. Treble is a hound-mix and is energetic, follows his nose, but also still believes he is a lap dog. He was rescued as a stray in North Carolina and is about 14-weeks old. Treble is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.

To adopt Treble you can email Amber Creswell: AmberCreswell.ARK@gmail.com.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

