PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet of the week is Mars from Midcoast Humane!

Mars is a five-year-old Great Dane mix with a lot of strength, but a lot of love. All Mars wants to do is be around people and get attention. He's getting leash training and doing very well. Mars was featured on Fetch ME a Home two years ago, but was brought back to the shelter as a stray after being adopted, and is now looking to finally find his forever home. The folks at Midcoast Humane would love for you to bring you family, pets included, to visit Mars at the shelter to see if he is a good fit for your home.

If you are interested in opening your heart and home to Mars, visit Midcoast Humane in Brunswick starting at noon on Saturday!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

