PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pets are the chinchillas of the Maine Chinchilla Shelter!

The number one thing to remember about chinchillas is that they are not warm weather animals, and they require dry climates below 70 degrees. This is absolutely necessary because chinchillas have the thickest fur of any land animal with 50 hairs per follicle! If they get damp, chinchillas are actually at risk of mold growing in their fur.

If you care for a chinchilla properly, you'll have a delightful pet for years to come! Contact the Maine Chinchilla Shelter to find out more about chinchillas and how to care for them.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

