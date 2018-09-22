PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is the adorable sniffing machine, Maggie the beagle!

Maggie is a 7-year-old female beagle who came to Midcoast Humane Society after owner had a lifestyle change that was unable to include a dog. Now, Maggie is hoping to find a forever home that can include kids and/or other dogs. While she loves to follow her nose and play outside, Maggie's favorite thing is cuddling up to anyone who will love on her.

If you would like to open your heart and home to Maggie, you can find her at Midcoast Humane Society.

PLUS, this weekend, Midcoast Humane is slashing adoption prices in half on all animals one year and older to help make room for pets affected by Hurricane Florence!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

