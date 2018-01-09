PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is Heidi, who is also know affectionately as Ida by her foster family.

Heidi-Ida has so much love to give, and you'd be surprised to see just how sweet and gentle and upbeat she is after hearing her story. This five-year-old lady was found wondering around in Mississippi looking for a place to give birth to her puppies, but when rescuers gave her a safe place to do so, none of the puppies survived. After that, nobody seemed to want to adopt Heidi-Ida, and she was brought to Maine for one more chance at happiness.

Heidi-Ida loves people and children, as well as other dogs. She loves attention and will sit quietly at your side, accepting all the pets you have to offer. A lover of speed, this dog would do well in an active home, especially with someone who enjoys recreational running or biking.

If you would like to open your heart to Heidi-Ida, you can find her through Passion For Pets.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

