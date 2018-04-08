PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's adorable featured pet is the fluffy Windsor from HART of Maine animal shelter!

Windsor is a beautiful two-year-old cat who loves to have his belly rubbed and scratched. If you aren't already giving him his desired belly rubs, he'll twist and squirm on your lap until you do so. Windsor came to HART in Cumberland just this past week all the way from Memphis, Tennessee. Does that mean he's got a little rock n' roll in his heart? Maybe. However, we're sure his baby blues will melt your heart like an Elvis tune.

Interested in adopting Windsor? Find him at HART of Maine today!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

