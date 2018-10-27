PORTLAND (NEW CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet was actually a pair of cats named Tabert and Colista from HART of Maine!

This six-year-old brother and sister duo are a bonded pair, meaning they must be adopted together. Both long haired cats, Tabert is more tabby striped while Colista is more calico colored. Tabert is very protective of Colista and the two like to be near each other, especially when cuddling with a human. Their original owner passed away and the pair was brought to Maine all the way from Memphis, TN to find their forever home. Could it be with you?

HART opens at 11am on Saturdays. Go meet this adorable pair of siblings!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Midcoast Humane, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

