PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is the adorable Sophie the cat from HART of Maine!

Sophie is a Maine-born cat from The County. She was brought to HART of Maine with three other cats looking for forever homes. Sophie is only about a year old, but she's already had a litter of kittens! Now Sophie is ready to be a kitten herself and be the center of attention, but she does get along great with other cats. The volunteers at HART think Sophie would do well in a young family who love to equal parts play and cuddle.

If you would like to open your heart and home to Sophie you can find her at HART of Maine, which opens at 11am Saturday!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

