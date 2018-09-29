PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- This week's featured puppy was Dolly from Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. Doors open at 10am at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland on Saturday!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

© 2018 WCSH-TV