PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pup is the adorable Journey!

This two and a half month old lab mix will lick, lick, lick until she gets distracted by something else. Her personality is still developing, but if a sweet, playful, affectionate puppy is what you've set your sights on for you family pet, Journey is the dog for you!

Journey's name was surely earned. This pup came from a rescue in Georgia. While staying with a foster family there, Journey got too curious as puppies often do, but this particular incident nearly ended her short life! Journey swallowed a piece of chain link fence and had to be cut from from the rest of the chain fence before being rushed to the emergency vet. The chain link perforated poor Journey's esophagus and other internal tissues. Amazingly, the veterinarian was able to remove to metal without surgery and Journey made a full recovery!

Now Journey is ready to find her forever home in Maine! If you want to meet her, visit Coastal Humane Society starting at noon on Saturday!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

© NEWS CENTER Maine