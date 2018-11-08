PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is the absolutely adorable Mojo!

A two-month-old border collie mix, Mojo is the kind of puppy who will be your shadow. He loves to stay right by his human's side or right on their lap. Mojo is one of 40 puppies up for adoption at the Coastal Humane Society on Saturday. All the pups, from multiple liters, came all the way from Georgia to find their forever homes. Not only that, but about 16 kittens and plenty of adults pets will be looking for their new families on Saturday as well.

Coastal Humane Society opens at noon on Saturday, but shelter staff members say get there early because they expect long lines.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

