PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is the adorable Baxter from Lucky Pup Rescue!

Baxter is an eight-year-old pom-chi who is ready to find his forever hom. This little guy has an extremely calm, well behaved demeanor. He'll enjoy quietly sitting with his human and spending time together. Baxter is on the mend after several health issues stemming from lack of proper care. His last owner was terminally ill, and Baxter unfortunately wasn't able to get the exercise he needed, so his back legs were weakened and will need some time to gain strength. Several of Baxter's teeth also had to be removed, but his foster mom says it doesn't stop him from eating regular food! Baxter was also diagnosed with Lyme disease, but after his last round of antibiotics, his foster mom says he shouldn't require any further treatments. Baxter enjoys the company of other dogs and even does bell with cats and other small animals.

If you would like to open your heart and home to Baxter, you can find out more on how to adopt him at Lucky Pup Rescue today!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

© NEWS CENTER Maine