PORTLAND, Maine — This week's featured pet on Fetch ME a Home is the fun-loving, 6-year-old Italian Greyhound, Anubis.

Anubis is currently at the North Florida Rescue (NFR) Maine chapter in North Monmouth.

Anubis was found on a highway in Florida, but was shortly brought to the Maine NFR chapter to find his forever home.

Spokesperson for NFR, Cindy Paine, says that Anubis does well with cats, dogs, and children.

This pup loves to play and has plenty of energy.