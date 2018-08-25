PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is the adorable Zeke from Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland!

Zeke is a three-year-old hound mix who leads with his nose. He has a very pleasant demeanor and enjoys being around people. This pooch loves to play outside and explore, but will love spending quality downtime with you as well. If you are interested in taking home this playful, curious boy, you can adopt him from our friends at Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

