(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- This week's featured dog is Fern. She is a puppy that has a lot of energy, is good with cats, other dogs and children. She is 12-weeks-old and is listed as a black lab/retriever mix and is available for adoption at Passion for Pets Rescue in Brunswick.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

© 2018 WCSH-TV