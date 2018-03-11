(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Dougal the cat is up for adoption at HART of Maine. He is a one-year-old long hair feline who is good with other cats and children. November is senior cat adoption month and the shelter is waving fees on senior cats. It's also Diabetic Awareness month, and diabetic animals will also have their fee waived. HART of Maine is open at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

