PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Portland's Housing Committee heard public comments over an order Referring a Proposal to Increase Short Term Rental Registration Fees. It passed 5-to-3 on May 21st.

It was proposed by Mayor Ethan Strimling and would take effect January 1st, 2019. It would drastically increase registration fees for owners of Airbnbs or similar rentals. Some fees are scheduled to jump 400-percent.

The Housing Committee decided to table further discussion on fees until its September 6th meeting, when the Mayor is expected to address the committee.

