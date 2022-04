A portion of Route 302 near the New Hampshire border was closed Friday afternoon following the crash.

PORTLAND, Maine — A section of Route 302 in Fryeburg was closed Friday afternoon following a crash reportedly involving a FedEx delivery vehicle and a cyclist.

The Fryeburg Fire Department confirmed the crash and told NEWS CENTER Maine that one person had been brought to Memorial Hospital in Conway, New Hampshire, for treatment.

A portion of the road between River Street and Haley Road had been closed for reconstruction.