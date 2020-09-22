FedEx driver spends night in truck after getting stuck in Franklin County

"It might not be the FedEx rescue like Tom Hanks in Castaway, but I think Kari was happy to be found regardless."

While trying to deliver her final package of the day, a FedEx driver got stuck and stranded, forcing her to stay overnight in her truck.

Early Thursday morning, on September 17, Chief French of the Rangeley Police Department received a call about a FedEx delivery driver that had gone missing before her final delivery was made.

Chief French requested assistance from the fire department to search the area she was last known to be in.

With several tips and with the help of Franklin County Dispatch, Kari Sukeforth was found about 14 miles down Shelton Trail.

On her delivery route, she had come to a bridge that was out of service. While turning around in the dark, she became stuck and stranded.

Kari was found by Chief French and Chief Bacon around 10 a.m. in good health.