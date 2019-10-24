CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A U.S. District Court judge on Thursday sided with a Cape Elizabeth High School student and granted a stay preventing the school from suspending her after she posted notes in school bathrooms warning of a 'rapist' in the high school.

Shael Norris, on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter, Aela Mansmann, asked the court to temporarily stay a three-day suspension imposed by Cape Elizabeth Superintendent of Schools Donna Wolfrom, alleging the school violated Mansmann's First Amendment rights.

On Sept. 16, Mansmann placed a sticky note in a girls' bathroom at the high school reading, "There's a rapist in our school and you know who it is."

Within minutes, another student found the note and took it to administrators. Other notes were posted later in the day, according to the court decision.

Cape Elizabeth High School Principal Jeffrey Shedd and Vice Principal Nate Carpenter investigated and through camera footage identified Mansmann as the author of the notes.

The investigation included interviews of more than 40 students, according to the decision by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker, which added, "Some of what they discovered would be upsetting to certain students and will not be recounted here."

A male student subsequently was "ostracized" by his peers, and did not attend school for several days.

Mansmann spoke with the press on Oct. 4, and later that afternoon Shedd announced that she would be suspended for bullying. Other students were also suspended.

Administrators said the sticky notes disrupted school discipline and triggered fear in other students.

In a decision Thursday, Walker wrote that Norris, on behalf of her daughter, has shown "a fair likelihood of success" in appealing the suspension because the record suggests that the postings to be punished were "neither frivolous nor fabricated, took place within the limited confines of the girls' bathroom, related to a matter of concern to the young women who might enter the bathroom and receive the message, and [were] not disruptive of school discipline."

Walker wrote that he was not convinced Mansmann bullied anyone, and wrote, "Students who seek to sound the hue and cry regarding an imminent threat in the school building do not do so by sticky note."

"Defendants have demonstrated a relatively intense desire to control messaging about the health of their high school environment and to demonstrate to the public at large that they have the matter well in hand," he wrote.

According to the decision, Mansmann claims to have audio recordings of her meetings with administrators that support her claims.

