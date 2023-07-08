Federal judge agrees to block Colorado law raising firearm-purchase age

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners had challenged the constitutionality of the state law that took effect Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A federal judge on Monday granted the request of two Colorado residents to block a new Colorado law generally raising the age limit for purchasing firearms to 21.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners challenged the constitutionality of Senate Bill 169, which took effect on Aug. 7 and created a misdemeanor offense for federally licensed firearms dealers to sell guns to people younger than 21, as well as a misdemeanor for someone under 21 to purchase a gun. There are exceptions for police officers or those in the military.

In addition to the organization itself, two Colorado residents who were between the ages of 18 and 21, Tate Mosgrove and Adrian S. Pineda, also joined the litigation.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

More 9NEWS coverage of local politics:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.