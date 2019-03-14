FALMOUTH, Maine — The Food and Drug Administration announced new regulations Wednesday to prioritize enforcement of flavored e-cigarette products that kids can easily get their hands on.

The FDA is proposing to end its current compliance policy as it applies to flavored electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products (other than tobacco-, mint-, and menthol-flavored).

Previously, the FDA planned not to enforce certain requirements on these flavored pods before August 2022, but after studies found high numbers of kids under age 18 using e-cigarettes, the FDA changed its plan.

"Under the proposed policy announced today, we’re putting all manufacturers and retailers on notice: you may be subject to FDA enforcement for selling certain flavored ENDS products without authorization.

We’ll prioritize enforcement to prevent the access and appeal of these products to kids," wrote Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

The FDA plans to prioritize enforcement of products offered for sale in ways that pose a greater risk to kids, evaluating if the place of sale requires heightened age verification before someone can purchase the product.

For example, the FDA will consider whether the products are sold at places where minor can enter at any time, or for online sales if the products are sold with limits on quantity purchased in a period of time, as well as independent, third-party age- and identity-verification services.

