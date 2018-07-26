SOUTH PARIS (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The FBI is investigating the former Oxford County sheriff, Wayne Gallant, who resigned after admitting he sent explicit images of himself to employees.

According to our partners at the Portland Press Herald, the investigation has found that someone in the office had destroyed documents, hard drives and cellphone records.

Chief Deputy Christopher Wainwright testified that similar conduct against county workers could date back to as early as 2014 and that the FBI began investigating Wayne Gallant and his former chief deputy, Hart Daley before Gallant stepped down last December.

It is not yet clear if records were destroyed to conceal evidence.

