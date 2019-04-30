PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A felony level warrant was issued late last week for the man who may have taken his two sons out-of-state, police said Tuesday.

The Presque Isle Police Department said it believes Joel Strother, 40, has both children with him and has taken them to Florida.

On Monday, police said the boys may have been in North Carolina or South Carolina with either Strother or three other people.

According to the department, Strother is likely driving a 2006 Metallic/Pewter colored GMC Terrain with temporary paper registration plates.

Strother is aware of the active arrest warrant, police said.

Joel Strother

via Presque Isle Police Department

RELATED: 2 boys 'taken' from Presque Isle may be with father

Joel Strother II, 12, is described by police as a white boy who is about 5 feet tall and 90 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Carter Strother III, 10, is described by police as a white boy who is about 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police

RELATED: Two Maine boys taken out of state against their will, police say

The Presque Isle Police Department thanked the public for its help.