BANGOR, Maine — Tony Locklear pleaded guilty to the murder of Wayne Lapierre and the elevated aggravated assault of Diem Lapierre.

Wednesday morning, Wayne's family addressed the court and showed photos of Wayne with his two children and his wife in the hospital in the days after the shooting.

Family of Wayne Lapierre also urged Judge William Anderson to sentence Tony Locklear to life in prison.

Tony Locklear agrees.

"And I deserve life," he said to the court, "And I hope that the Lapierre family can go on with their lives. Not only in this state, but I have committed murders in other states so it's about time I get my dues."

