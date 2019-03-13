BANGOR, Maine — Tony Locklear pleaded guilty to the murder of Wayne Lapierre and the elevated aggravated assault of Diem Lapierre.

RELATED: Fatal Millinocket home invasion leads to guilty plea

Wednesday morning, Wayne's family addressed the court and showed photos of Wayne with his two children and his wife in the hospital in the days after the shooting.

Family of Wayne Lapierre also urged Judge William Anderson to sentence Tony Locklear to life in prison.

"We can call him Mr. Locklear but where he's going he's only going to be a number. I hope he gets the number 967845377. Just in case he can't figure it out, judge, it spells worthless which is just what he means to me," Wayne Lapierre's sister-in-law, Carol Rodgers said in the courtroom.

Tony Locklear agrees.

"And I deserve life," he said to the court, "And I hope that the Lapierre family can go on with their lives. Not only in this state, but I have committed murders in other states so it's about time I get my dues."

"Life under Maine law means life without probation or parole," prosecutor Lisa Marchese said.

Tony's daughter, Alexis, was also sentenced on Wednesday.

Alexis pled guilty to robbing the Lapierre's. She was sentenced to 375 days in jail, which is the number of days she has been in custody since her arrest. She received credit for time served and will be heading home to North Carolina with her mother and grandmother.

"She's emotional. It's been a traumatic experience for her. She is grateful she'll be able to go home with her family today," Alexis' attorney, Hunter Tzovarras said.

RELATED: N.C. woman changes plea in connection to fatal Millinocket home invasion

The third person involved in this fatal home invasion was Alexis' boyfriend, Christopher Murray.

RELATED: Christopher Murray found guilty of murder in Millinocket home invasion case

"The state will be asking for life and I think there is a good possibility the court will impose a life sentence. In part because the court seemed to find today in his sentencing analysis that he did believe the state's theory that Murray was the shooter." Marchese said of Murray's case.

Murray was found guilty by a jury last month and his sentencing has not yet been scheduled.