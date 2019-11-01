WINDHAM, Maine — The driver of the tow truck involved in a fatal accident in Windham last November has been indicted on four charges.

Manford Rideout, 49, of Windham is facing counts of manslaughter, aggravated O.U.I., reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and violation of condition of release.

Rideout was driving a flatbed tow truck on Tandberg Trail on November 13, 2018 around 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles, striking first a tractor-trailer and then a 2004 Toyota Prius, according to police.

David LaPlante, 59, of Waterville was driving the tractor-trailer and was not injured. Adam Clark, 34, of Augusta was driving the Toyota and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rideout was arrested on November 14 by the Windham Police Department and has been in Cumberland County Jail since that arrest.

This is the fourth fatal vehicle crash investigated by the Windham Police Department in the last two years to result in manslaughter charges. In all four crashes, impairment because of alcohol played a major role in the cause of the crash.